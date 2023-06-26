Friends from White House to Aspen remember Jim Crown and his legacy locally and across the nation

Jim Crown, whose family owns Aspen Skiing Co. with Jim as the managing partner, talks on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, during the official ribbon cutting for Buttermilk Ski Area's all-new base area.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The expressions of sorrow and accolades for Jim Crown came from all over Monday, including the White House.

“When Jim and Paula Crown joined us at the White House last week for a State Dinner, Jim was as he always was — thoughtful, warm, a good man. It was heartbreaking to learn today of his shocking death,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“Jim was on the cusp of a new initiative, rallying fellow corporate leaders to commit to hiring people from communities that have been left behind and to be part of the solution to end gun violence,” the president said. “Jim represented America at its best — industrious, big-hearted, and always looking out for each other. He was a good man, a dear friend, and a great American.”

Of course, Aspen knew Crown foremost as the Aspen Skiing Co. managing owner and part-time Aspen resident, as well as his mark on the civic, philanthropic and business community in Aspen. Not to mention in his hometown of Chicago, along with in New York and Washington.

He died on his 70th birthday in an accident Sunday at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek.





“He was great friend, fun to ski with. He loved being in the mountains. We’d be hiking the Bowl and neither of us would admit we were tired, of course,” said longtime friend Dr. John V. Prunskis. “He was a great friend.”

The Crown family bought half of Aspen Skiing Co. in 1985 and bought out other ownership in 1993. Crown had been managing partner since the Crown family became 100 percent owners.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to Paula and their children and the entire Crown family. We are still processing this news and it’s hard to express what Jim has meant to each of us at Aspen Skiing Co. For the last 38 years, Jim’s vision and leadership has set the path for this organization. His compassion and deep sense of values will leave a lasting imprint on each of us and on the future of our organization. We will mourn, and we will carry on in Jim’s honor as he would want us to do,” Jeff Hanle, Skico vice president of communications, said in a statement.

Crown’s leadership led to the unification of the four Aspen Snowmass mountains and the creation of Snowmass Base Village.

In the past few months, he presided over the opening of the renovated Buttermilk Ski Area, rebranded the company’s hospitality division, and hired chief executive officers for the hospitality division, Alinio Azevedo, and Aspen Snowmass, Geoff Buchheister, with the retirement at the end of this ski season of CEO Mike Kaplan.

“He led the effort to commit SkiCo to treat Aspen Snowmass as one interconnected community, a nearly revolutionary idea at the time,” JAS Aspen Snowmass Founder and CEO Jim Horowitz wrote in a letter to the editor.

Crown was a supporter of the opening of the Lithuanian Consulate in Aspen where Prunskis was the honorary consul until its closure in March. Prunskis said Crown wrote letters to the State Department showing his support.

“When we had the opening, we used the Gondola Plaza to have folk dancing,” said Prunskis. “(Crown) was extremely supportive of our endeavors. He himself had Lithuanian heritage.”

In addition to ownership of Skico, at the time of his passing Crown, chairman and chief executive officer of Henry Crown and Company, served as the lead director of the General Dynamics Corp., director of JPMorgan Chase, trustee of the Aspen Institute, the Museum of Science and Industry, the Civic Committee and the University of Chicago, according to the statement.

The opening panel session Monday morning paused for a moment of remembrance after Aspen Institute CEO Dan Potterfield spoke of the sorrow he and the institute felt for the loss of Crown, also a board member and past chair of the institute.

“He was so kind, so generous, and such a leader,” Porterfield said to a large crowd gathered for a discussion about the future of artificial intelligence. “He was extremely important to the Aspen Institute in particular. … He very much helped to make us what we are today.”

Managing partner Jim Crown, left, whose family owns Aspen Skiing Co., introduces new Skico CEO Geoff Buchheister during a special World Cup awards ceremony on March 4, 2023, at Wagner Park in Aspen. Buchheister, who is coming from Whistler Blackcomb, is replacing Mike Kaplan, who is retiring this spring. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Walter Isaacson, Porterfield’s predecessor at the institute and there to moderate the panel discussion, began with expressing his condolences.

“We should go forward and try to be like Jim Crown and try to understand how we will apply our values and especially in an age of AI and an age of moving digital parts and technology,” he said. “What would Jim want us to do?”

Crown was also a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a former member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board appointed by President Barack Obama.

“The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown in an accident earlier today (Sunday). The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. Further details regarding plans for a memorial to remember Jim’s remarkable life will be released at a later date,” Jacob Crows, a spokesman for the family, said in a statement Sunday night.

Born in 1953 in Chicago, Crown is the son of Lester and Renée (Schine) Crown and grandson of industrialist Henry Crown. He earned a B.A. in political science in 1976 from Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts and his law degree in 1980 from Stanford Law School.

According to the Aspen Institute biography, Crown became vice president of the Capital Markets Service Group in 1983. In 1985, he returned to Chicago to join his family’s investment firm.

Crown is survived by his parents Lester and Renée (Schine), his wife of 38 years Paula (Hannaway), six siblings, and his adored children Torie, Hayley, W. Andrew, Summer Crown, his son-in-law Matt McKinney and two cherished grandchildren Jackson and Lucas McKinney.

There will be a private service and a celebration of his extraordinary life later this year.

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.