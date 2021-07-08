Friends Don’t Let Friends Buy Frozen Pizza

Some of Allison Pattillo’s at-home pizza creations.

Allison Pattillo

While I’m willing to cook just about anything, for me, pizza and sushi fall into a special classification of “things best made by others.” At least, until the pandemic. While sushi’s status remains the same, I’m pleased to report my pizza game is getting stronger. Turns out a major factor to making drool-worthy ‘za is having the right equipment.

I’m also a fan of carry-out pizza and, of course, we have many great local options. But living many miles from Highway 82, much less a pizza restaurant that has both the traditional and gluten-free offerings needed to suit my family, forced me to get creative. We started with zhuzhed-up frozen pizzas cooked on a pizza stone and moved on to frozen crusts with our own toppings cooked both on and off the pizza stone. The results were less than stellar and, while my pizza stone currently retired, to be fair, I don’t think I ever got it hot enough to produce a crisp crust.

MY FAVORITE PIE After trying dozens of combinations, the basic but far from boring margherita pizza wins every time. All you need are crushed, canned tomatoes (San Marzano if you can find them), fresh mozzarella, salt and good-quality olive oil and fresh basil to put on top once your creation comes out of the oven.

The game changed when I received a pizza steel, digital scale and the “No Gluten, No Problem Pizza” cookbook for Christmas. I tend to wing it in the kitchen, and these recipes are very precise. Once I committed, though, the recipes were easy enough to follow and I worked my way through the entire book throughout the months of COVID at-home dining. I got restaurant-quality pizza almost every time (user error is real). Preheating your oven to 550 degrees (make sure it’s clean beforehand) for an hour is not a big deal in the winter. Once the exterior thermometer started rising though, my family and I lost our enthusiasm for the process.

And that is when I was lucky enough to test a stand-alone Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven. The oven, which is meant to be used outside (whether that means your backyard, while living your best van life, or camping) gets blazing hot, to 950 degrees, and cooks pizzas in 60 to 90 seconds. It’s so easy, we’re now making homemade pies several times a week, sometimes even just for appetizers, or as inspiration for writing this article. This method has a bit of a learning curve: less sauce is better than more (as I discovered when I decided to add some extra sauce and all toppings went sliding to the back of the oven, leaving my crust sadly denuded); drier ingredients are better than wet; have all ingredients prepped before you begin; make sure your crust isn’t stuck to the peel before sliding it into the oven; and, whatever you do, don’t leave a cooking pizza unattended.

The pizza oven in action. Allison Pattillo



The experiment has been such a success — at least in flavor, though not always appearance —that on a recent road trip, I specifically did not order pizza. That’s because we didn’t go to any great pizza joints, for one, and for two, there were tacos, but also because the ones we make at home are that tasty.