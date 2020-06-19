Friday news briefs: Ducky Derby canceled; artist relief fund offers grants; Aspen Chapel Gallery opens new exhibit

Ducky Derby done

Aspen’s annual Ducky Derby Festival has been plucked from the summer schedule like many other summer events because of the crisis caused by COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Aspen announced Thursday.

The club’s sole fundraiser at Rio Grande Park and down the Roaring Fork River is being canceled for the first time in 28 years since it began in 1992. The Club has a new initiative, designed to fund community nonprofits, high school scholarships and international service projects. While the Club is determining how to proceed with its bigger fundraising initiative, it has established a GoFundMe account for those who would like to donate to their local and international efforts.

For more information, go to aspenrotary.org.

Assistance for artists

The Basalt Public Arts Commission Care to Share COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund is now offering grants for local visual and performing artists who have suffered lost income from COVID-19 who live or have a studio in the town of Basalt or the 81621 ZIP code. BPAC is repurposing public art funds in support of local artists during this difficult time offering up to $500 of relief funds to each artist. More info at basaltpublicartscommission.com

Art over all

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open the new exhibition “Art From the Heart” on Wednesday, June 24. Sales from the show will benefit Roaring Fork Valley artists, Aspen Family Connections, and the Aspen Chapel Gallery. The gallery is now open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our goal was to invite any valley artist to enter so we could sell some work to support them and support Aspen Family Connections,” gallery co-director Tom Ward said in an announcement. “We will follow all COVID-19 protocols and allow only eight people in the gallery at a time.”

The show also is on view virtually at aspenchapelgallery.org.