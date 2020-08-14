Friday Grizzly Creek Fire updates: Fire at over 14K acres, now bigger than Lake Christine Fire
Size: 14,663 acres
Containment: 0%
Hand Crews: Six, 20-person
Helicopters: 6
Engines: 11
Water Tenders: 1
Dozers: on order, as well as feller bunchers and other logging equipment
Total Personnel: 238
Location: Glenwood Canyon
Started: Aug. 10, 2020
Cause: Under investigation
Management: Great Basin Type 1 Team (Adell)
The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon more than doubled in size on Thursday, growing to 14,663 acres with new areas of fire spread to the southeast and northeast sides.
By comparison, that is now more than 2,000 acres larger than the 2018 Lake Christine Fire on Basalt Mountain, which burned 12,588 acres.
According to the latest morning update from incident command in Gypsum, “operations staff flew the fire late yesterday afternoon to access the northern area of the fire where the fire was the most active. The terrain and fuels in the northeast portion of the fire made access difficult for firefighters north of Interstate 70. The fire pushed east and went into Bair Ranch where evacuations were made.”
A new map shows the most recent fire progression last night.
Current Grizzly Creek Fire evacuations in effect, by order of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:
- No Name
- Lookout Mountain
- Homestead Estates
- Bair Ranch
- High Aspen Ranch
- Coulter Creek
- Cottonwood Pass
- Spring Valley Ranch
Due to fire activity and conditions, these evacuations will remain in effect for at least the next 24 hours, according to information posted to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and garfieldcounty.net. Look for the latest information there.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
