Frida authentic Mexican restaurant now open in Glenwood Springs

Jose Luis Rico has lived in mountain towns and worked in Mexican restaurants for the better part of his life.

After owning and operating El Pollo Rico in Carbondale for 16 years, the restauranteur and his wife Emma Rico recently opened their second eatery in the Roaring Fork Valley: Frida Authentic Mexican Food.

Located at 1814 Grand Ave., near Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs, Frida welcomes customers for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Raised in Michoacan, Mexico, it was there that Jose Rico learned the ingredients that go into authentic Mexican recipes while working alongside his mother Argelia and father Alberto in their restaurant, Argelia’s Senaduria.

“Every chef has their own taste and their own dishes,” Jose Rico said. “But, you’re still going to find tacos, carne asada and chile relleno.”

Like the colorful dishes that emerge from Frida’s kitchen, the dining area’s flashy booths, flowers and mariachi figurines make for an equally colorful ambiance.

After all, Jose and Emma Rico named Frida after legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

“(Frida) is part of our culture,” Jose Rico said. “And, we were looking for a name everyone could pronounce.”

While Frida’s menu offers an assortment of seafood, steak, chicken, pork and vegetarian options, the Ricos — throughout their tenure in restaurants — have never looked past the “easier dishes.”

“If a customer asks for chile relleno, it’s got to be good. If a customer asks for enchiladas, it’s got to be good,” Jose Rico said.

Ironically, the Ricos said chicken enchiladas were the most popular menu item at Frida since the restaurant opened in December.

Other customer favorites included: chile relleno, pork and green chili burritos, fajitas, fish tacos, homemade tamales and fried ice cream.

“We’ve been practicing these dishes for 16 years,” Emma Rico said.

Additionally, Frida’s bar offers frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas made with specialty tequila and fresh limes.

Well aware of the large number of Mexican restaurants already in Glenwood Springs, Rico said he was not looking to compete but instead hoped Frida’s cuisine would complement the city’s already thriving dining culture.

“We have two communities here; we have the Anglo community and the Hispanic community,” Jose Rico said. “We’ve been working so hard over the years trying to make great food for everybody.”

