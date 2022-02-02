Fresh titles, familiar faces: Recent hires in Snowmass Village have deep community roots

Snowmass Village Town Clerk Megan Boucher stands in front of Town Hall on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Snowmass Village Town Clerk Megan Boucher didn’t have to move her things far to settle into the office previously occupied by Rhonda Coxon.

Her new office in Town Hall is just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Snowmass Village Police Department, where Boucher served as the police records manager for six years.

The new job has had a “steep learning curve,” she said, but it’s also right in her wheelhouse as an “expansion of duties and a stronger connection and dedication to the town.”

Boucher’s roots run deep in the valley: She started visiting Aspen Snowmass when she was a kid and moved here in the late 1990s, drawn back by “nostalgia” and “a comfort level with the area” that she has now called home for more than two decades.

Snowmass Village Police Officer Kara Hall stands in front of Town Hall on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

It’s a connection likewise felt by two other recent hires in the town. Boucher’s successor as the police records manager is born-and-raised valley local and former Pitkin County emergency dispatcher Meg Braisted, who grew up in Old Snowmass and has done just about “anything you can think of” through different gigs in Snowmass Village.





And the newest Snowmass Village Police Officer Kara Hall lived in the valley from 2009 to 2018 before a three-year stint with Summit County law enforcement. Before that, Hall spent two years as a deputy with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and has also worked in a variety of roles in the area.

“I’m just super happy to be here, and I can’t wait to see what the career brings here,” Hall said. “I’m planning on staying — this is home.”

For the three of them, working for and being a part of Snowmass Village’s operations is about serving the community as much as anything.

“The community here is pretty special — I don’t think you can find another one like it,” Hall said.

There seems to be a unique appreciation and dedication that the people of Snowmass Village have to their town that’s unlike that of other resort destinations, Hall said. And it applies as much to those who have logged decades of residency as it does to those who have spent their vacations here.

“They love this place, which shows,” Hall said. “They actually have a vested interest in this community … and even the tourists that come here, the second-home owners seem to have a vested interest in this place, and seem to really love this community.”

Boucher has felt that too, both over her time as a valley local and over her lifetime of appreciation for the area.

“So much has changed, but so much is still the same as well,” Boucher said. “When you look at the beauty of the location and some of the longtime locals that keep that tradition alive, it’s definitely worth building and just continuing to support (the community).”

Snowmass Village Police Records Manager Meg Braisted stands outside the police department on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Ditto from Braisted.

“I love this valley for the community, and, of course, the natural resources that we have — the hiking and biking, rafting, you name it,” Braisted said. “It’s just a really unique place to be and obviously something I haven’t been able to give up.”

It’s a community that gives back to the people who serve it, in the view of Hall and Braisted.

Hall appreciates that she can see the impact her work has, and that she can keep tabs on the progress made by the people she helps not just with the usual police matters but with other life challenges like mental health, coping mechanisms or housing.

“I enjoy the relationship that the citizens have with the police department, and I think that this is one of those special places where you get to spend time actually helping people out and what may not be considered a traditional law enforcement capacity,” Hall said.

And as Braisted noted, the police department — and the town at large — seem to embrace those who show a commitment to the community.

“These people will take care of you. … Just knowing that the town of Snowmass and the police department are such a community and a family, that’s definitely taken a little pressure off the new learning curve,” Braisted said.

