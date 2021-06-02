Free outdoor recitals coming to downtown Aspen
The Semi Electric String Orchestra will present a series of free outdoor concerts in Francis Whitaker Park in downtown Aspen beginning June 10.
The opening performance that Thursday will feature local cellist Robert Arundale at 1:30 p.m.
Upcoming performances will run on June 24 and July 8, according to an announcement from Semi Electric Orchestra founder and Aspen Music Fest composition and conducting alum Webster Young. More info on the Semi Electric String Orchestra’s Facebook page.
