Free lawn reservations required for some Music Fest events

The Aspen Music Festival announced last week that it will allow concertgoers to reserve, for free, spaces on the Karetsky Music Lawn for its most popular events at the Benedict Music Tent this summer.

Free tickets for lawn space for large events will be available through online reservations starting at 9 a.m. the day before the event.

The announcement cited convenience for guests and public health precautions due to the large numbers of people expected.

“This will ensure there is enough room for choice in distancing and let patrons know if there is a spot available before leaving their home to come to an event,” the announcement reads.

Weekly events using the system are the Friday 5:30 p.m. Aspen Chamber Symphony performances and Sunday’s 4 p.m. Aspen Festival Orchestra concerts. Special events requiring reservations are Saturday’s performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and “The Music of Richard Rodgers” on Aug. 2 and 3.

For the remainder of season events, including Thursday’s opening recital by Matthew Whitaker, patrons may simply arrive and enjoy as usual.

This Saturday and Sunday, the lawn will open one hour before concert time. For the rest of the reservation-based events, the lawn will open 90 minutes before. The festival asks concert-goers not to arrive earlier than that to save space.

Festival president and CEO Alan Fletcher said Tuesday that the organization will keep this system in place for at least two weeks after the opening and Independence Day weekend.

“In two weeks, if there is no surge (in local coronavirus cases) after July Fourth, we’re going to reevaluate whether we can make it more open,” Fletcher explained. “That’s what we are looking at.”