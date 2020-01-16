Free digital marketing seminars open to Aspen area businesses

The Aspen Times is hosting two educational digital seminars next week for businesses interested in learning more about marketing ideas and approaches.

The events, which are free, are Tuesday at the Aspen Square Hotel in Aspen and Wednesday at the Element Hotel in Willits. Both seminars will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The seminar will cover a variety of marketing-related topics such as:

Newest trends and products that can help your business and listings get ahead in the digital game; how to position yourself to a tourist or second-home owner before they’re in the market; how to position yourself to a tourist or second-home owner while they’re here; how to position yourself to all locals; and strategies to execute now to get your business in front of potential buyers.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided and there will be giveaways including free advertising packages.

Seating is limited. To register or for questions, email marketing@aspentimes.com.