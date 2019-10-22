Free class on talking about sexual abuse, safety for kids

Aspen-Snowmass locals are invited to attend a free class on age-appropriate ways to speak with children about sexual abuse and body safety on Wednesday night.

Led by Meghan Hurley, a local therapist and author of the book “Who’s the Boss of This Body?” the two-hour class aims to empower adults with tips and effective strategies to talk with kids about this difficult topic.

The class will be hosted by the River Bridge Regional Center, a child advocacy center based in Glenwood Springs, and the Garfield County Department of Human Services at Aspen Mountain Tots, 215 N. Garmisch St., starting at 5:15 p.m.

Free child care will be provided for parents attending the class. Event organizers ask that attendees register before the class at https://AspenMountainTots10tips.eventbrite.com.