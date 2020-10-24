Tweet All About It: Freaks in the snow in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Aspen is full of freaks, heads, fun-hogs and weird night-people of every description…but most of them would prefer jail or the bastinado to the horror of actually registering to vote.” – Hunter S. Thompson #FreakPower #HunterSThompson #FreakPowerFilm #Aspen #AspenColorado” — @FreakPower1970

“Excuse me #universe I asked to be a Boy not a #Bear Magnet. 2 solo #hikes in 2 days. A bear encounter on each. Huge one ahead of me high over Hunter Creek Valley on Iowa Shaft Trail. Baby one ahead of me on Little Cloud Trail on #Aspen Mtn. Luckily no mama in sight. Very fun.” — @Shebiegirl

“I only vacation in #Aspen because of Romer. In fact, thanks to Romer, #Aspen may become my new home. Who’s with me?” — @sherryratcliffe

“Snow is in the forecast for Monday! Who is getting excited for ski season? We are #Snowmass #Aspen #Snow #SkiSeason #SkiSnowmass” — @SM_Mtn_Lodging

“October Aspen awaiting Autumn snows!” — @MichaelLab06

“It’s meteor shower season, and Aspen’s night skies are the best screens to see the show!” — @AspenLodging

“Snow Polo? In Wagner Park? During a pandemic. What do you think #aspen ?” — @AspenSpin

“It makes me happy when I find good Mexican food in small towns. #Aspen #MiChola” — @thacuzzo

“So long #FatCity! #Aspen” — @mikey2go

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.