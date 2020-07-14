Former Basalt teacher pleads guilty to 1 count of sexual assault on a child after relationship with student

Former Basalt schools music teacher Brittany von Stein on Tuesday pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student who was a minor and potentially faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Brittany von Stein

Garfield County Jail

In return for the guilty plea to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, four similar charges were dismissed in the plea disposition, attorneys told Garfield County District Judge James Boyd.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions and spare everyone the damage of a trial,” von Stein said Tuesday in court.

Judge Boyd asked her a series of questions about her understanding of the offenses and the potential penalties. Von Stein, who was able to call into the hearing because of new procedures during the coronavirus, sounded composed during the questioning and her voice never wavered.

Zac Parsons, an assistant attorney with the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said von Stein developed a relationship with a male high school student who was a minor at the time of the encounter.

“While being a music student she began to give some lessons to one student in particular who was under the age of 18,” Parsons said. “They developed a relationship. Ultimately Ms. von Stein invited him over to her house where they engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions in the January to June timeframe in 2019.”

Sentencing is set for Sept. 16. The charge von Stein pleaded guilty to is a Class IV felony.

“There are no sentencing concessions,” Parsons said.

Boyd informed von Stein that if she is sentenced to prison, she could be sentenced for two to 12 years on the low end.

“The maximum amount of time in prison would be the rest of your life,” he said.

He ordered pre-sentence evaluations and investigations prior to the sentencing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.