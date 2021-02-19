Former Basalt resident facing assault, stalking charges found dead in Denver
A former Basalt resident arrested this summer for allegedly making life miserable for his neighbors and a roommate was found dead earlier this month in the Denver area, according to a Front Range newspaper report.
Christopher Rose, 52, was found Feb. 9 beneath a bridge in Little Dry Creek in Cherry Hills Village, according to the Littleton Independent. No cause of death has yet been determined.
Rose was charged in June with stalking one neighbor in Basalt, harassing and racially taunting another and allegedly extorting a former roommate.
Rose allegedly told a Basalt police officer at the time that he planned on getting out of jail and returning to Basalt, where there was “going to be a massacre,” according to police reports.
Cherry Hills Village police told the Independent it was too soon to conclusively rule out foul play but said Rose had no gunshot or stab wounds.
