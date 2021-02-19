Former Basalt resident facing assault, stalking charges found dead in Denver

A former Basalt resident arrested this summer for allegedly making life miserable for his neighbors and a roommate was found dead earlier this month in the Denver area, according to a Front Range newspaper report.

Christopher Rose, 52, was found Feb. 9 beneath a bridge in Little Dry Creek in Cherry Hills Village, according to the Littleton Independent . No cause of death has yet been determined.

Rose was charged in June with stalking one neighbor in Basalt, harassing and racially taunting another and allegedly extorting a former roommate.

Rose allegedly told a Basalt police officer at the time that he planned on getting out of jail and returning to Basalt, where there was “going to be a massacre,” according to police reports.

Cherry Hills Village police told the Independent it was too soon to conclusively rule out foul play but said Rose had no gunshot or stab wounds.