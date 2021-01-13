Former Aspen museum director Heidi Zuckerman to run Orange County Museum of Art
Heidi Zuckerman, the former director of the Aspen Art Museum, was named CEO and director of the Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa, California on Wednesday.
Zuckerman ran Aspen’s contemporary art museum from 2005 until 2019, a period that included the construction and opening of its Shigeru Ban-designed building downtown in 2014. Since leaving the local post, Zuckerman has hosted the podcast “Conversations About Art.”
She will begin her tenure in Orange County on Feb. 8.
In a Facebook post announcing her return to the museum world on Wednesday, Zuckerman wrote the Ocean County institution “has always been ahead of its time, from its founding by 13 women to its historically important and trend-predicting exhibition program.”
The museum has a new 53,000-square-foot building slated to open in mid-2022.
”Among the many other things the past year did, it freed our thinking about how people can engage with art,” Zuckerman wrote. “I believe together we can design a museum experience that responds in an ongoing way to the needs of the moment!”
