Forest Service seeks comments on Skico’s Pandora, snowmaking plans on Aspen Mountain

The U.S. Forest Service is taking public comment for its review of Aspen Skiing Co.'s proposed expansion of the Pandora terrain and expanded snowmaking on Aspen Mountain.

A public open house will be held May 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel's Monarch Room. Forest Service and Skico employees will be on hand to answer questions. The agency is urging interested parties to submit comments by June 15.

Skico proposed adding 148 acres of terrain on the eastern, upper half of the mountain. The Pandora area is located to skier's right of the Walsh's run. Most of the new terrain would be in glades, allowing Skico to offer tree skiing that is in large demand and short supply on Aspen Mountain.

A chairlift is part of the proposal, though Skico hasn't determined yet if it will be a detachable or fixed-grip variety.

The proposal also calls for expanding the snowmaking system on an additional 53 acres on the mountaintop, a pumping station, 18,000 feet of pipeline that would be mostly underground and two water storage ponds.

All the components are part of the Aspen Mountain Master Development Plan that the Forest Service reviewed and accepted earlier this year. Each individual component must be reviewed and approved prior to construction.

Visit the project website for more details regarding this project: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53847.

To review the content of the Notice of Proposed Action in an interactive viewer, please visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ujpblg.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Forest Service said public comments should include: (1) name, address, telephone number and organization represented, if any; (2) reference the "Aspen Mountain Pandora Development and Summit Snowmaking Projects" and (3) specific facts, concerns or issues, and supporting reasons why they should be considered. Written comments must be submitted via mail, fax, electronically or in person (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: Scott Fitzwilliams, c/o T.J. Broom, Mountain Sports – Special Uses Program Lead, White River National Forest, Aspen – Sopris Ranger District, 620 Main Street, Carbondale, CO 81623.

Electronic comments including attachments can be submitted to: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=53847

This story will be updated.