Forecast storm triggers warning for Colorado travelers Saturday, Sunday

Colorado officials are warning travelers to watch out for an approaching storm that’s forecast to dump up to 10 inches of snow in high country areas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for a storm expected to develop Saturday afternoon over the mountains of western Colorado and eastern Utah.

Aspen, Snowmass and the Elk Mountains are listed in the weather advisory, which starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and continues until noon Sunday. The advisory, which covers most of Colorado west of the Continental Divide, calls for 25 mph wind gusts and “accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 14 inches” by Sunday afternoon.

Aspen is forecasted to get 1 to 3 inches of snow by early Sunday morning, according to the NWS prediction. Snow started in town just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned of potential road closures. The agency says skiers and others recreating in the mountains should consider heading home ahead of the storm to avoid dangerous driving conditions.

The snowfall is forecast to continue through Sunday morning.

Scattered snow showers also are forecast on the plains, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Snow advisories for many mountains of E UT and W CO this afternoon into Sunday. Generally 4 to 10 inches. Light accumulations at lower eleva pic.twitter.com/FzZnwzbbB9 — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) January 6, 2018