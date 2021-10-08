Delta rains over Aspen’s homecoming parade, BHS football beats Titans

Delta quarterback Ty Reed throws against Aspen on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, on the AHS turf.

Coming off a surprising upset of Rifle, the Aspen High School football team couldn’t maintain that magic into its homecoming game on Friday night against Delta, losing 56-0 on the wet AHS turf.

The Skiers looked outmatched from the start against the No. 6-ranked team in Class 2A and trailed 14-0 after a quarter and 35-0 by halftime. A Panther touchdown early in the third quarter pushed the lead over the 40-point threshold and the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.

Most of the contest also was played in a steady rain, conditions that certainly favored Delta’s run game as opposed to Aspen’s pass-first spread offense.

It was the first time AHS had been shutout since the finale this past spring, a 57-0 loss to The Classical Academy in the first round of the state playoffs.

With the win, Delta improved to 5-1 overall — its only loss to a good 3A Palisade team — and 2-0 in 2A Western Slope League Play.





Aspen fell to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Basalt pulls away against Coal Ridge

The Basalt High School football team started strong and ended strong, with some sloppy play in between, during Friday’s 48-12 win at Coal Ridge.

The Longhorns led 21-0, scoring on their first three possessions, after a quarter, but had the offense stall for a while and took that same score into the halftime break. The Titans briefly got back into the game with an 80-yard Brandon Short touchdown run that made it 21-6 only seconds into the third quarter, but BHS answered with its own score and led 28-6 going into the fourth.

Basalt pulled away from there, scoring 20 points in the final frame to eventually win by 30 points over the still winless Titans.

BHS, ranked No. 7 in 2A this week, improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in WSL play. It was a needed victory coming off last week’s 19-6 homecoming loss to Moffat County. Coal Ridge fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in WSL play; the Titans lost 63-0 to Delta last week.

Also Friday, No. 4 Moffat County stayed perfect with a 46-13 rout of Rifle. The Bears are now 2-4 (0-2), while the Bulldogs are 6-0 and 2-0.

Next week’s WSL schedule includes Aspen traveling to Moffat County, Basalt traveling to Delta, and Rifle hosting Coal Ridge.

