Foodstuff: Produce party

The author's seasonal zucchini bread.

Katherine Roberts/Courtesy photo

I’m back in full-force at the farmers market, which I’ve waxed poetic about many times here in print/online and to literally anyone who might listen to me talk about summer produce (Note: Not everyone likes listening to me talk about summer produce).

While our Colorado growing season starts a bit later than other parts of the country, there are several goodies ready to grab, including salad greens, alliums, and (my personal favorite) fresh pasta, which is luckily immune to our winters and can be enjoyed year-round!

Something else that’s just starting to show up in the various booths will be prolific in the coming weeks: zucchini. I have a recipe which I found years ago on a website called Chef Savvy , and it is the absolute gold-standard. You should definitely keep it in your back pocket for this seasonal swell of vegetal goodness. My friends, family, and colleagues beg for it every year, and I promise it will make you the most popular person in the break room.

Prime produce season is upon us. Katherine Roberts/Courtesy photo

CHOCOLATE CHIP ZUCCHINI BREAD

Serves 4-6





1 1/2c all-purpose flour

1/2t baking powder

1/2t baking soda

1/2t salt

1t cinnamon

Pinch nutmeg

1 egg, beaten

1/2c canola oil

1/2c light brown sugar, packed

1/2c white sugar

1/2c plain Greek yogurt

1t vanilla extract

1c zucchini, shredded*

1c semi-sweet chocolate chips**

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease and flour a loaf pan***, and set aside.

In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, oil, both sugars, Greek yogurt, and vanilla extract until combined. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and fold gently. Do not overmix****.

Fold in the shredded zucchini and chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for 20 minutes. Take the loaf out of the pan and allow it to cool completely on a wire rack. Slice bread and serve.

COOK’S NOTES

*Pro tip: squeeze the bejesus out of the shredded zucchini in a kitchen towel over a bowl or your kitchen sink, removing as much moisture as possible. It makes an enormous difference.

**I have tried this recipe with all different kinds of chocolate chips of varying sweetness and size, but the regular, old Nestle semi-sweet work best.

***You can use a traditional loaf pan here, but I recently purchased three mini loaf pans from Williams Sonoma, which I really like. It’s the same amount of batter and cooking time, but smaller portions, perfect for gifting these little cakes.

****I cannot stress this enough: Blend until just combined, or the cake will be tough.

These loaves freeze very well when wrapped tightly in plastic and aluminum foil and, once at room temperature, can be zapped in the microwave for about 15 seconds, giving you a warm, gooey treat long after the summer markets have started hibernating for the winter.

Katherine Roberts is a midvalley based writer and marketing professional who is probably at the Aspen Saturday Market as you’re reading this. She can be reached via her marketing and communications firm, Carington Creative, at katherine@caringtoncreative.com .