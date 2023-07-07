Foodstuff: Now we’re cooking with fire

The author overcame her fear of cooking tuna on the grill.

Katherine Roberts/Courtesy photo

For a long time, I avoided cooking expensive meats on the grill. Frankly, I have never been one who trusts themselves with fire and still have the occasional kitchen disaster. Ask me about the Pyrex dish that literally exploded in my face about a month ago. In summary: No one ever told me to never put glass on a grill. Science!

That said, it’s time to grow up and get over my fear of fire. And it couldn’t be easier, thanks to an extremely fancy gas grill, gifted to me by my family about five years ago. I recently had a hankering for seared tuna and realized I may have the hang of this thing, after all. I also figured out how to get those textbook grill marks on the steak. And if I can do it, anyone can.

So today, I’m writing a quick recipe for seared ahi and a light summer salad, the perfect meal for two and, serendipitously, also in adherence with my recent no carbs, no dairy, no sugar, no alcohol, “get my diet in check” plan. I also love this as the temperatures rise; no oven to turn on, with very little cleanup. This recipe has few ingredients so is really all about technique. There are several tricks in the Cook’s Notes that will take it over the top!

A quick sear is all you need when cooking Ahi on the grill. Katherine Roberts/Courtesy photo

SEARED AHI TUNA AND SUMMER SALAD

Serves 2





1 ahi tuna steak, about 4-6 ounces*

1T avocado oil**

1 head lettuce, washed and dried thoroughly***

4-5 radishes, thinly sliced into rounds

1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2T chives, chopped about 1/2-inch in length

2T sunflower seeds, toasted****

Juice of 1/2 lemon

2T extra virgin olive oil

1t mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat your grill to medium-high or about 400°. Oil the grates once they’re hot by rubbing with an oil-soaked cloth or paper towel.

While the grill is heating up, make the salad. In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, mustard, salt, and pepper until emulsified. Taste by dipping a lettuce leaf into the dressing; add more of anything as needed.

Throw in the lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, sunflower seeds, and chives. Toss until evenly coated*****, and separate into two portions for serving.

Pat your tuna steak dry, then brush on both sides with the avocado oil. Once the grill is hot and prepped with oil, place the steak on the grill, let sear for exactly two minutes, then turn the steak a quarter turn. Sear for another 90 seconds, then flip and repeat on the raw side until just cooked on the edges and raw in the center.******

Season with salt and pepper to taste, and let rest for about five minutes, then slice thinly against the grain of the meat. Portion into two, and serve each with the halved salad.

COOK’S NOTES

*After some degree of trepidation, I bought my tuna at City Market, and it was great! And about $30 less than I’d pay at a restaurant. Trust the grocery store, but do eat the fish the same day that you buy it.

**Pro tip from my new BFF Bobby Flay, whom I cornered at Food & Wine: Avocado oil is healthier than canola and tastes good, too!

***The best, best, BEST head lettuce can be found at the Rock Bottom Ranch farmers’ market booth. Go early before they sell out. And be sure to wash it twice and get it as dry as you can, so the dressing adheres to the leaves.

****If you can’t find toasted sunflower seeds, toast them yourself in a small dry pan on the stovetop over medium-heat; just watch them, as they’ll burn fast.

*****A hint about tossing salad: Use a larger bowl than you think you’ll need, and toss it as long as you think you should, then toss it about two times longer than that. The more combined, the better. I promise.

******I can’t stress enough how important the timing is here. Set your watch if you must because overcooked ahi is not worth the price of admission.

Simple, refreshing, and looks elegant on the plate. It’s also easily doubled to serve four — though you might want to eat it all yourself, depending on how hard you’re getting after it this season. Enjoy the long days, and see you on the hiking trails!

Katherine Roberts is a midvalley-based writer and marketing professional who hikes as often as she cooks in the summer, which keeps the dog happy, slim, and trim. She can be reached via her marketing and communications firm, Carington Creative, at katherine@caringtoncreative.com .