The tents are up, the lanyards are displayed proudly around people’s necks and magically it seems the Aspen has a fresh coat of paint — all this could only mean one thing: The 37th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has arrived.

In order to help guide you through all that comes with with the Food & Wine Classic, The Aspen Times team has put together our annual Food & Wine Classic Weekend guide. In this you will find out where to eat, what to drink, what events and seminars are a must do — plus a quick Q&A with first-time Food & Wine presenter Martha Stewart — as well as a full schedule and map.