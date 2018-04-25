 Flying a drone near a Colorado wildfire, emergency situation could land you in jail under bill | AspenTimes.com

House Bill 1314 passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday with unanimous, bipartisan support

Jesse Paul
The Denver Post
Austin Humphreys, Fort Collins Coloradoan via AP

In this Thursday, June 22, 2017, photograph, a drone flies above the Poudre Fire Authority training facility during a demonstration in Fort Collins, Colo. Law enforcement agencies in Larimer County, Colo., have started to use drones as a tool in investigations large and small in the area.

Obstructing first responders by flying a drone into or near an emergency situation in Colorado — such as a wildfire — could leave you facing a hefty fine or even jail time under a measure making its way through the state legislature.

House Bill 1314 passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday with unanimous, bipartisan support.

Emergency responders in recent years have been trying to educate the public about the dangers of flying drones around areas where they are operating, especially into or near wildfires, where there can be a host of aircraft battling a blaze. Firefighting planes and helicopters have been grounded at times because of rogue drones operated by the public.

Even a small unmanned aerial vehicle can take down a much larger helicopter or plane.

