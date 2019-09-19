Flume to headline New Year’s Eve at Belly Up Aspen

Flume

Courtesy photo

Flume, the superstar Australian DJ, will headline Belly Up Aspen for a two-night New Year’s Eve run.

The Grammy-winning DJ behind “Never Be Like You” will play Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Tickets range from $145 to $505. He follows past Belly Up New Year’s headliners including Justice, Jane’s Addiction, Chromeo and the Flaming Lips.

The music club announced the booking on social media Wednesday as part of a 15-show celebration of its 15th anniversary dubbed “BXV,” which it has been teasing on Twitter and Instagram this summer. More BVX artists are expected to be announced soon.