Flat Earthers to descend on Denver for conference

The organizer of the upcoming Flat Earth International Conference to be hosted in Denver next month has a few things he wants to clarify.

"We don't believe we're on a pancake flying through space," Robbie Davidson said.

Instead, the flat Earth is stationary, and the sun and stars revolve around it, he clarified. Further, flat Earthers don't believe people can fall off the edge of the world.

"When you first hear this topic you laugh at it and think it's the most ridiculous thing you've ever heard of," Davidson said. "But if you keep an open mind, it's a really compelling topic."

Hundreds of people who believe the Earth is flat are expected to attend a conference in Denver next month due to the Colorado's reputation as a hub for those who are skeptical of modern science's conclusion that the Earth is a globe.

Davidson said he has sold about 420 tickets to the Flat Earth International Conference so far and expects about 500 people to attend the two-day event on Nov. 15 and 16.

