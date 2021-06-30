Flash flood watch in effect until 9 p.m. for Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar
A flash flood watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar is in place until 9 p.m., a National Weather Service alert states.
“Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas: in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops,” the alert states. “In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys.”
Heavy rain is forecast over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and could bring flash flooding and debris slides. Go to the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date weather conditions and visit cotrip.org for road conditions.
