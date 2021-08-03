Flash flood warnings issued for Lake Christine, Grizzly Creek burn scars

Flash flood warnings have been issued Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn scars in the Roaring Fork Valley and Glenwood Canyon.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area and is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service warning , “At 3:27 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Lake Christine Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Officials are concerned that excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the burn scar into El Jebel as well as across Fryingpan Road north of Basalt. Runoff and debris flows could also impact Cattle Creek Road. The debris flow may consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials, the NWS said.

“This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks … streams … and ditches in the Lake Christine Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters … climb to safety,” the warning states.

The warning for the Grizzly Creek area goes until 4:45 p.m. Interstate 70 through the Glenwood Canyon, where the fire burned in 2020, remains closed as crews try to dig through recent mudslides.

“At 3:49 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area including Deadhorse and French Creek drainages,” according to that NWS warning. “Between 0.4 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.3 to 0.7 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.