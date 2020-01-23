Five Aspen High School students receive $12,000 aviation scholarships

On Thursday morning in the Aspen Middle School aviation classroom, Hannah Popish (left), Porter Holmbeck, Anders Weiss and Asher Fite stood with their families after each receiving $12,000 scholarships.

Made possible by the BettyFlies Foundation, a nonprofit created in memory of renowned local pilot Betty Haas Pfister; Pitkin County Air Rescue, Ger R. Andlinger, and the Aspen Flight Academy, these inaugural BettyFlies Foundation Flight School Scholarship awards aim to cover the cost of earning a private pilot license for each student, supporting the teens in pursuing careers in aviation and aeronautics after high school.

“This is a group of great, well-rounded kids. I am impressed by how motivated they are,” said Peter Hutter, a pilot and member of the BettyFlies Foundation advisory board. “This is a terrific opportunity and a special thing for our community to have available to students.”

Jack Fox also was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, but was not at the Thursday morning award ceremony.