First snow of year dusts mountains above Aspen, Snowmass

Residents woke up to a light dusting of snowfall in Snowmass on Thursday, Sept. 12. This is the first snowfall of the season.

Tamara Susa/Courtesy Photo

The mountains around Aspen and Snowmass picked up the first snow dusting of the season Thursday morning after a cold front that moved through Wednesday.

A layer of snow could be seen across the top of Snowmass resort, above 10,000 feet, and the top of Aspen Mountain had a light dusting as well.

It is 77 days until the scheduled openings for Aspen Mountain and Snowmass on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28). Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk are slated to open Dec. 7.

The snow line in Snowmass was just below the top of the Village Express Lift, which sits at 10,600 feet.

Those traveling over Independence Pass on Thursday morning caught up with the snow near Lost Man Trail, which sits at 10,400 feet.

We made a run up Independence Pass this morning for the first dusting of the year. Only 77 days, people, until Opening Day. #cowx Posted by The Aspen Times on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The National Weather Service forecast for Aspen calls for clear skies into the weekend with the high Thursday at 64 degrees and the overnight low dropping to 40. Friday through Sunday, highs return to the mid-70s to low-80s and overnight lows either side of 50 degrees.