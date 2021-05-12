First Pfizer clinic for Aspen kids ages 12 and older set for Thursday

Vaccinations for the first group of Aspen-area children to include 12- to 15-year-olds will take place Thursday at Aspen High School, officials said Tuesday.

Those 68 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments for 12- to 18-year-olds filled quickly Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Monday approved emergency use authorization of the vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, said Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County’s interim public health director.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Sabella said. “I hope we can get as many folks in our community vaccinated as possible.”

Monday’s late announcement not only came earlier this week than expected, local public health officials initially weren’t even expecting the Pfizer authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds to come before this summer, Sabella said. There’s a good chance the FDA could authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young as 2 years old by this fall, Sabella said.

Carly Senst, vaccine coordinator for Pitkin County Public Health, said she was grateful to have had a heads up about the impending announcement about 12- to 15-year-olds because it allowed her to begin planning efforts.

Thursday’s vaccination clinic at Aspen High School will include the 68 first Pfizer doses for 12- to 18-year-olds, as well as 88 second doses, she said. Public health officials have ordered another 66 doses of Pfizer for next week at a similar clinic to be held at Buttermilk Ski Area, when 350 second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

The Colorado Office of Demographics says there are an estimated 613 residents in Pitkin County between the ages of 12 and 15, according to John Anderson, a county public health analyst.

Local public health officials have taken the lead in securing more Pfizer doses because most pharmacies and other local providers are distributing the Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t require the intense cold storage that Pfizer needs, Senst said.

After next week at Buttermilk, the Community Health Services branch of the Public Health Department will set up weekly Pfizer clinics to meet the need for Aspen-area children to be vaccinated.

For more information about vaccines, residents can sign up for vaccine notices on Pitkin County’s COVID-19 web page at covid19.pitkincounty.com. Other Pfizer clinics are being held in El Jebel and Glenwood Springs this week, Senst said. Vaccine information also is available by calling the county’s vaccine hotline at 970-429-3363.