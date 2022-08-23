First half of ’22 was a boon for Snowmass Village coffers
Lodges, restaurants and retailers in Snowmass Village reported 44.2% more in taxable sales for the first six months of 2022 than they did in the first half of 2021, according to a recent report.
The town’s 3.5% sales tax produced $6.9 million in revenue from January through June, with nearly $2 million of that amount going to the general fund and $4.9 million to marketing, based on the most recent monthly tax report from the Snowmass government.
Consumers pay a 10.4% sales tax in the village — that also includes Pitkin County’s 3.6% rate, the state’s 2.9%, and 0.4% that goes to Roaring Fork Transportation Authority. The town also has a 2.4% lodging tax overnight guests pay.
This year’s first six months of sales tax collections didn’t only the dwarf the town’s first half haul of $4.4 million in 2021, but also the first halves of 2020 and the pre-pandemic years of 2017, 2018 and 2019, according to the report.
In fact, the nearly $7 million in collections from January to June this year came close to the year-end totals from the previous five years.
In 2017, the town collected $6.9 million in sales tax receipts; 2018 saw $7.5 million in proceeds; 2019 produced $8.5 million in sales tax revenue; and the pandemic-riddled 2020 generated $7.5 million, according to the report.
The town collected $660,000 in June sales taxes, also better than the previous five years.
Inflation was a factor. The U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% in June signaled the largest increase over a 12-month period in 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food prices nationally increased 10.4% for the year ending June 2022, the largest increase since February 1981. Apparel prices went up by 5.1%, and home furnishings grew in price by 10.2%.
The town’s lodging tax also was more lucrative the first half of this year.
Through June the tax had generated nearly $2 million, topping the year-end collections in 2017 and 2020. Last year’s haul for all 12 months was $2.1 million in lodging tax revenue; 2019 drew $2.3 million and 2018 brought in $2 million, according to town reports.
Valley remembers longtime high school basketball coach, player Dick Vidakovich
Family, friends and former players for longtime Roaring Fork Valley basketball coach Dick Vidakovich are taking some solace in knowing his recent death was following a day doing some of the things he loved most.
