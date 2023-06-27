Fire’s surge near Parachute serves as wakeup call to wildfire season to come

A helicopter passes by the Spring Creek Fire on Tuesday.

Taylor Cramer/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rugged topography, natural fuels, and unrelenting wind gusts have caused the now three-day long Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute to spread to 3,000 acres, the Bureau of Land Management estimated on Tuesday evening.

The fire’s rapid growth in the morning, before slowing in the afternoon, prompted aid from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2. It is expected to arrive today.

Air and ground resources are still active in the area. BLM Public Information Officer Eric Coulter said this includes just over 300 personnel, 8 crews, 25 engines, and heavy air resources, including helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft. Hot shot crews were also deployed.

Parachute Mayor Tom Ruugard said on Tuesday morning the winds were taking the fire toward the southeast of the Battlement Mesa and Parachute communities.

“It’s kind of scary because it’s close, yet the wind is carrying it away from us right now,” he said. “But any time it switches directions, it puts our neighbors in more danger.





“Right now, I think the fire is moving away from people and structures, but we still have some beautiful land up there that’s still in danger.”

Planes about to take off to drop retardant at the Spring Creek Fire. 356833296_660437556122741_5579002542264817010_n-1024×768-1

Ruugard said watching videos of helicopters and planes dropping water buckets and flame retardant on the Spring Creek Fire is “amazing because of the preciseness of them.” As mayor, he also said he’s still thinking about potential housing options for area residents if the fire changes direction and threatens homes.

“All the prayers right now for the firefighters that are risking their lives,” he said.

Parachute Police Chief Sam Stewart, who lives in the Battlement Mesa area, can essentially see smoke continue to rise from his backyard.

“When smoke starts rolling in,” he said, “then we have a problem.”

According to an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke conducted by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, affected areas include southern Garfield and northern Mesa counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Parachute and De Beque. Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The outlook called for dry and windy weather on Tuesday. Since the Spring Creek wildfire intensified on Tuesday evening, smoke was estimated to be transported to areas east and northeast of the fire with brief periods of moderate to heavy smoke possible in Rulison, Rifle, Antlers, and Silt.

“However, heavier smoke will be possible late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning as the smoke drains to lower elevations,” the report states. “The heaviest smoke impacts early Wednesday morning will be most likely along the Interstate 70 corridor between Parachute and De Beque.”

If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors, the report recommends.

“This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present,” the report states. “Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.”

The extreme fire behavior and its rapid growth prompted aid on Tuesday from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2.

With air and ground resources still active in the area, BLM Public Information Officer Eric Coulter said this includes just over 300 personnel, 8 crews, 25 engines, and heavy air resources — helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft. Hot shot crews were also deployed.

“With the rugged terrain and fire behavior, life and safety are always the top priority,” Coulter said. “A lot of effort is going into the forward-looking planning, transitioning to the Complex incident, and continuing to protect firefighters, the public and resources.”

Coulter said there are no evacuations at this time, but there are structure protection resources available and ready.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hugh Fairfield-Smith, Operations Section Chief with the Upper Colorado River Incident Management Team, referred to Monday’s situation as a “blow up.”

“Yesterday (Monday), the fire grew just over 2,500 acres in a bowl drainage, where the slope and topography and everything came in alignment to where we saw the significant growth where we did yesterday,” he said.

While winds were lower Tuesday morning, crews spent time putting in retardant lines with aviation resources and cooling the fire’s edge using helicopters, Hugh Fairfield-Smith said. Meanwhile, hotshot crews were on the line making slow progression where possible.

A helicopter flies through smoke at the Spring Creek Fire. 356258348_660434899456340_702961038592470610_n-1

“I’ll be using aviation resources where possible,” Hugh Fairfield-Smith said. “Unfortunately, winds are predicted to be very high today, so we may not be able to use aviation as much as we would like.”

The U.S. Forest stated in a Tuesday morning news release that ​​Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. With the incoming resources, there will be an increase in fire personnel on the roadway.

“Please avoid the area if possible and drive with caution,” USFS advised.

The fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Grand Valley Fire Protection District took the call and maintained a perimeter around the fire, which was contained to less than 215 acres well into Monday. Pockets of heat, however, still lingered in vegetation and eventually exasperated conditions.

By Monday evening, air and ground crews tried to quell 20-30 acres of these hot spots.

USFS said residents are encouraged to register with the Garfield County Sheriff’s emergency notification system at Gargo911.com. All evacuation orders, if necessary, will be conducted through the sheriff’s office. Call 970-981-3401 for current evacuation information.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook page will continue to provide updates as new information is available.

The Spring Creek Fire is producing smoke that may affect air quality in your community. Check garfield-county.com/air-quality or fire.airnow.gov for air quality updates.