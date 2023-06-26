Fires in drier western Garfield flare as gusty winds, low humidities dry vegetation and red flag continues

Aerial attack on the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute early Monday evening.

Bureau of Land Management/Courtesy photo

Monday’s red flag warning from west of Glenwood Springs to the border of Colorado and Utah signaled continued gusty winds and dry air raising the danger of wildfires, and indeed a couple have have broken out near Parachute and Rifle. The weather was forecast to get drier and windier Tuesday.

The Spring Creek Fire began Saturday about five miles southwest of Parachute. Monday afternoon, there were no injuries or structures damaged from the fire estimated at over 200 acres, and the cause remained under investigation.

BLM Public Information Officer Eric Coulter said about 20-30 acres are still exhibiting active fire behavior due to windy and dry conditions as of 5 p.m. Monday.

“We had about 20% containment going into today and we were looking really good,” Coulter said. “But there is a section of the fire that is rugged terrain and pretty hard to get to. We have called in more resources.”

Mike Jones, a spokesman for the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, said 150 firefighters were on the scene with more expected.





“We’re seeing significant growth with the hot and dry conditions along with the winds,” Coulter said.

There were still no direct threats to area structures. Point protection has been applied to oil and gas infrastructure in the area, Coulter said.

Winds were taking the fire in south and southwest directions, Coulter said.

In Rifle, the Hubbard Fire, also still under investigation, began Sunday and had burned five to nine acres with no structural loss or injury reported by Monday evening.

Crews were still trying to fully knock down a the fire that broke out in the Gamet Court neighborhood in east Rifle, Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett said.

Earlier in the day, residents in the area, which is north between U.S. Highway 6 and Green Lane, Mile Pond Road and Peterson Lane, were told to evacuate due to a structure and wildland fire, Sackett said.

Firefighters made enough progress that Sackett said, “If we haven’t already, we’re getting ready to lift the evacuation order.”

“It’s because of our unified campaign utilizing different resources working together that were already in place that we were able to respond to the Hubbard Fire which broke out on Sunday,” said Jones. “We were able to direct single engine tankers and helicopters with fire retardant and water to fight the fire.”

Red flag fire warning on Monday, June 26, 2023. Courtesy Photo

Risk rises Tuesday

Winds on Monday were expected to be from the southwest from 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Tuesday’s forecast showed an increase in winds from the southwest from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

“We expect an increase in fire behavior,” said Mina Bolton, a public information officer with the management unit. “Human and firefighter safety is our number one priority, and we have trained and prepared for these situations.”

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit provides a full range of fire management services to participating federal, state and local jurisdictions in western Colorado. The management unit is comprised of the Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction field offices of the Bureau of Land Management, and the White River National Forest. It cooperates with the Colorado National Monument, regional national forests, state agencies, local communities, and fire departments on a wide range of activities including fuels treatments, fire prevention and suppression.

Encompassing 6.7 million acres managed by participating federal agencies and private lands, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is oriented along the Interstate 70 corridor from the Continental Divide to the Utah state line.

Firefighters working on the fire near Parachute. Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit/Courtesy Photo

With the Fourth of July looming, Bolton reiterated that now is the time to be extra vigilant for fire.

A wet spring helped grasses grow, and a burst of warm, sunny days, are rapidly drying them out.

“As fireworks will be going off all of the country next week, we want to remind the public that fireworks are illegal on federal land and to be very cautious in general when handling and igniting them,” added Bolton.