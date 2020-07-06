Fire hazard to increase this week in the Roaring Fork Valley

Critical fire weather conditions will occur Tuesday and Wednesday across much of western Colorado, including the Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley areas, the National Weather Service advised in an update Monday.

A red flag warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said in an update.

Tuesday’s warning for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. is for below 9,000 feet with winds 10 to 20 mph and gusting up to 35 mph, low relative humidity (8% to 13%) and dry fuels. Wednesday’s warning runs from noon to 9 p.m.

“Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires,” the NWS said Monday. “Agricultural burning is strongly discourage. … A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”