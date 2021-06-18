Fire crews working wildland fire on hillside near Old Snowmass; helicopter on scene

A wildland fire broke out Friday just after 5 p.m. on a hillside off Highway 82 near Old Snowmass.

Julie Royer Manning / Special to The Aspen Times

Fire crews are responding to a wildland fire that started Friday just after 5 p.m. likely from a lightning strike off Highway 82 near Old Snowmass.

Piktin County officials sent an alert about the fire at 5:40 p.m., and they have closed a section of Lower River Road.

Julie Royer Manning lives right below the hillside where the fire started and said she her a loud clap of thunder at 5:05 p.m. and then saw smoke.

“I heard this loud boom and it made my dogs jump,” she said when reached at 6 p.m. “It was like a bomb went off.”

Video taken at 6 p.m. of the wildland fire that started Friday afternoon off Highway 82 near Old Snowmass. The road is closed at Gerbaz and Snowmass Canyon due to the fire. https://www.aspentimes.com/news/fire-crews-responding-to-wildland-fire-on-hillside-off-highway-82-near-old-snowmass/ Posted by The Aspen Times on Friday, June 18, 2021

She said was watching as “big, orange flames” were starting to grow on the hillside.

A helicopter arrived about 6:05 p.m., according to a people in the area.

Lower River Road is closed at Gerbaz and Snowmass Canyon as crews respond to the area. People are asked to only call 911 if they have an unrelated emergency and not about the fire.

A wildland fire broke out Friday just after 5 p.m. on a hillside off Highway 82 near Old Snowmass.

Julie Royer Manning / Special to The Aspen Times

This is a developing story that will be updated.