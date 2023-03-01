Finalists announced for Aspen’s next police chief

Five high-ranking, law-enforcement officers, all in Colorado and two in Aspen, have made the final cut in the city’s search for a new police chief.

The city of Aspen’s announcement on Wednesday was made in advance of the March 8 meet-and-greet with the finalists. The public event runs from 5:15-6:45 p.m. at the Aspen Police Department Community room.

There, local residents will be able to get some face time with the following finalists, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

— Linda Consuegra, current assistant chief of administration and previous interim chief of police for Aspen Police Department.

Linda Consuegra

Courtesy photo

According to the city’s announcement, “Consuegra began her police career as a police officer with APD and assumed progressively larger roles including that of sergeant. In 2008, Consuegra stepped into the role of Assistant Chief of Operations with APD before moving into her current position. Prior experience includes strategic planning, policy and program development, and mentoring and supervising staff. Prior to joining APD, Consuegra was a Middle School Guidance Counselor in Santa Tecla, El Salvador.”





She received a bachelor’s of science in psychology from Universidad José Simeón Cañas — San Salvador, El Salvador.

— Kimberly Ferber, current operations commander with Sterling Police Department and previous state of Colorado law-enforcement coordinator.

Kimberly Ferber

Courtesy photo

On Ferber, the city said: “Ferber started her career in law enforcement with the Littleton Police Department, Littleton, Colo. in 1989 as a District Patrol Officer, Motorcycle Traffic Officer, and Detective. She stepped up to handle more responsibilities when taking on the roles of Patrol and Investigations Sergeant, Investigations Commander, and Division Chief Investigations/Support Services. Additionally, Ferber was an adjunct professor with the Arapahoe Community College Police Academy, Littleton, Colo.”

She earned a bachelor’s of arts in criminal justice administration from Columbia College, Columbia, Missouri.

— Bill Linn, current interim police chief and assistant chief of operations for Aspen Police Department.

Bill Linn

Courtesy photo

“Linn has worked with the Aspen Police Department since 1994,” the city said. “Linn began his police career as an evidence/operations officer, firearms instructor with APD, and gained increasing responsibility and authority as he moved into positions as a patrol officer and sergeant. In 2008, Linn stepped into the role of Assistant Chief of Administration with APD before moving into his current position. Prior experience includes managing budgets, developing department policy and procedures, and managing public outreach. Prior to his career in law enforcement, Linn was a journalist with the Aspen Daily News.”

He earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in anthropology from Texas Tech University.

— Charlie Schoepflin, current commander, administrative/support operations bureau with Commerce City Police Department, and previous commander, special operations with Commerce City Police Department.

Charlie Schoepflin

Courtesy photo

According to the city, “Schoepflin began his police career with CCPD as an Investigations Sergeant in 2006 and moved up the ladder and through various roles in law enforcement with Commerce City. Additionally, Schoepflin has worked with the North Metro Drug Task Force, the Arvada Police Department, and as a Deputy Sheriff for Jefferson County, Colo.”

He has a bachelor’s science degree in criminal justice from Metropolitan State University in Denver.

— Laurie Scott, current assistant chief of police for the city of Loveland and previous police captain for the Omaha Police Department in Nebraska.

Laurie Scott

Courtesy photo

“Scott began her police career as a patrol officer with OPD in 1992 and rose steadily through the ranks. Following her elevation to the rank of Captain in 2017, she became Precinct Commander in northwest Omaha, overseeing three shifts of 98 sworn patrol officers. Prior experience as a sergeant and lieutenant at OPD included supervisory roles in training, patrol, and administrative functions. Additionally, Scott worked 19 years as an adjunct professor teaching criminal justice courses at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.”

She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master’s of science in criminal justice from the same university.

Residents at next week’s meet-and-greet can provide the city feedback through comment cards. The city also has an online survey at AspenCommunityVoice.com . The deadline to submit online comments is 10 a.m., March 13.

“We look forward to providing an opportunity for our community to be part of the comprehensive recruitment process next week,” said Courtney DeVito, city human resources director, in a statement. “Community input is essential in helping us select the right candidate to lead Aspen’s Police Department moving forward.”

Also next week, the candidates will interview with a community-member panel and a panel of city leaders and law-enforcement professionals. The finalists will meet with APD staff, as well, the city said.

The finalists were chosen from a field of 44 applicants, the city said.

The next police chief will fill the vacancy left by Richard Pryor, who announced his retirement in June and made it official at the end of the year.

He worked nearly 29 years for the APD and the last 13 years as its police chief. He was the longest-serving police chief in the city’s history.

The city manager is responsible for making the hire, with the confirmation of Aspen City Council.

“These five candidates have continually impressed the recruitment team with their energy, initiative, and progressive approach to community policing,” said City Manager Sara Ott in a statement. “I am looking forward to getting to know the candidates better and hearing from the community in this next stage of the selection process.”

The police chief position has a salary range of $139,363 to $209,040, according to Courtney DeVito, city director of human resources.