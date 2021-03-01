Final plea entered in 2018 pot-related Carbondale assault

More than two-and-a-half years after beating a teen who allegedly stole a cache of marijuana, a 30-year-old Carbondale man pleaded guilty Monday to assault.

As part of a plea deal, Benito Santoyo was sentenced to between five and 16 years in a rigorous Garfield County-based rehabilitation program. However, if Santoyo is not accepted into the Garfield County Community Corrections program, he will be allowed to withdraw his plea, said Kristin Westerhorstmann, his attorney.

Santoyo is the third and final person to plead guilty in connection to the beating and stabbing of the then-18-year-old Carbondale man. At the time, Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies were called to the teen’s Carbondale home the night of July 16, 2018, after a neighbor found him covered in blood.

The 18-year-old told deputies he’d been in his front yard when three vehicles arrived and three people attacked him with a metal pipe and brass knuckles. After being beaten in the yard, the teen ran into the house, though Santoyo, Lily Snyder and Israel Carreno forced their way inside and continued the attack.

Snyder allegedly hit him with the brass knuckles, while Carreno stabbed him with a screwdriver and Santoyo hit him in the head with a pipe or baton, according to court records.

Carreno pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault in May 2019 and was sentenced in July 2019 to six months in jail on work release and probation. Snyder pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced March 15.

Santoyo pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault. Prosecutor Don Nottingham said there is no guarantee he will be accepted into the community corrections program, though he is eligible and will be considered for it.

In other court news Monday:

• A 36-year-old Snowmass Village man pleaded guilty to felony menacing and misdemeanor prohibited use of a weapon.

The charge stemmed from a road-rage incident in June, when Ian Currie allegedly pointed a gun at another driver near the intersection of Brush Creek Road and Highway 82, prosecutor Don Nottingham said. Currie was in possession of the weapon when police later arrested him.

“I understand what I did and I want to take responsibility for it,” Currie told District Judge Chris Seldin.

As part of a plea deal, Seldin sentenced Currie to three years of supervised probation. The felony charge will be wiped from Currie’s record if he stays out of trouble for the next three years as part of the deal.