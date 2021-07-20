Filmmaker Jill Magid to speak at Aspen Art Museum





Artist and film director Jill Magid will discuss and screen her 2018 documentary “The Proposal” at the Aspen Art Museum on Thursday.

Free and open to the public, the event will include a drink reception (5 p.m.), discussion with critic Evan Moffitt (5:30 p.m.) and screening (6 p.m.).

“What happens to an artist’s legacy when it is owned by a corporation?” Magid asks at the beginning of “The Proposal.” Her daring film documents her attempt to liberate the archive of renowned Mexican architect Luis Barragán from a Swiss bunker by offering its owner an unsettling gift in exchange: a diamond ring formed from Barragán’s ashes. “The Proposal” explores how far an artist is willing to go to democratize access to art.

Magid is an American artist, writer and filmmaker. She has had exhibitions at Tate Modern, Whitney Museum of American Art, Berkeley Museum of Art among other institutions. “The Proposal” is her first feature film.