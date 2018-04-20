Film festival offers educational opportunities

9-10 a.m. Tiny House small talk and coffee with Sam Giffin, film director, athlete and occasional tiny house dweller, Fourth and Main Street, downtown Carbondale

5Point Adventure Film Festival continues today and tomorrow in Carbondale. The film programs cost $35 each, and community events are free. The Our Stories, Our Lands art exhibit at Bonfire Coffee will feature work of photographer Forest Woodward and illustrator Isaac Lowe-Anker. Find complete details at 5pointfilm.org.

5Point Adventure Film Festival is full of what some might call "adventure porn." The films are saturated with outdoor scenes and stories of people who have embraced and been shaped by their outdoor experiences.

But the event is equally about awareness and activism. The festival's titular five points — respect, commitment, humility, purpose and balance — are essential to the selected films, as well as the community gatherings that surround the festival.

That's been on display during 5Point's first two days, which included several talks, parties and film programs. 5Point continues today and Sunday.

Those values were evident during Thursday's world premiere of "The Frenchy," which depicts Carbondale resident Jacques "The Frenchy" Huout's love for skis and mountain biking. It wasn't just Huout's devotion on display, though. Director and producer Michelle Smith spoke about the filmmaking process.

"The hardest thing was I had to make this film in my spare time. I'm a mom. I have a job. A lot of times, I had to edit this thing after my son went to bed. My husband was always like, 'Oh, it's finally our time. Let's go watch a movie or something.' I said, 'No, I have to go upstairs and stare at Jacques on a screen for four hours.' There was a lot of sacrifice."

The memory of Hayden Kennedy also is woven throughout this year's festival. The 27-year-old climber and his girlfriend died in the fall. The festival opened Thursday night with a film trailer featuring Hayden's father Michael Kennedy's "Letter to My Son." The alpinist published the letter in The Alpinist Magazine in 2012. Hayden's mother, Julie Kennedy, founded the festival in 2007.

"After losing their son this year, it seemed like an appropriate homage to revisit and repurpose these words for the larger community," reads the text accompanying the web post of the video. "The letter reminds us to live our own individual adventures, passions, lives and to always try our best to reach for the highest ideals and embody the 5points: purpose, respect, commitment, humility, balance."

Anson Fogel's 11-minute film "Hayden Kennedy: A Tribute" was screened as part of Friday night's film program.

Throughout the festival, Carbondale artist Sarah Uhl is painting a 45-piece art installation that honors Hayden Kennedy's favorite places. All proceeds from the work benefit the Hayden Fund, which will support public land projects and education around public land advocacy.

A standing-room-only crowd filled Steve's Guitars during Friday's Backbone Point of View discussion. The panel talked about a number of ways those gathered could advocate for and support public lands, spurred on by audience engagement.

Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office Director Luis Benitez encouraged outdoor enthusiasts and the outdoor industry to use their voices and buying power to advocate for environmental stewardship. The industry represents 145 million Americans who are drawn to the outdoors, and accounts for $887 billion annually — more money than the auto or oil and gas industries generate, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.

It's important to emphasize those numbers, he said, because that's what moves the needle with regard to federal legislation. Talking about rivers and ascents is exciting to outdoor enthusiasts, but "that's just us talking to us," he said. But the industry accounts for 7.6 million jobs across the country.

"What politician isn't going to want to talk about job creation in the rural United States?" Benitez asked.

Staff of climate advocacy group Protect Our Winters suggested texting actforpow or pow2018 to 52886. You'll receive regular updates and action steps.

During a live recording of the podcast Adventure Activist, host Terry O'Connor interviewed filmmaker R.C. Cone about how he advocates using his art.

"I failed chemistry. I cannot talk science. I literally just do not know how to do it," said Cone, who lives in Montana. "As a filmmaker, it was scary to step into this activism role for my home because I don't speak in the language of science. But I can speak in the language of character, narrative."

O'Connor encouraged listeners to use their individual expertise and passions to tell the stories that excite them. Cone's film. "My Mom Vala." will screen as part of tonight's film program three. Sunday's film program four will include his "Contradictions: Find Your Water" and "Last Call: Our Fight for the Yellowstone."