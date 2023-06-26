Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy to star in Theatre Aspen presentation of ‘The Guys’

Felicity Huffman will return to TheTheatre Aspen stage for a special production of "The Guys" on September 10-11.

Courtesy photo

Emmy winners, part-time Woody Creek residents, and husband and wife Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will star in Theatre Aspen’s production of Anne Nelson’s “The Guys” in September.

“I came to Aspen in the usual way, following a girl. I fell in love with this valley, that girl, and later married her in Woody Creek,” said Macy. “I’m honored to be a part of Aspen’s community, and it’s a thrill to be performing at Theatre Aspen, where I have been an audience member for years.”

“To be back onstage, acting with Bill Macy, is an honor and a thrill,” said Huffman. “We have been acting together for decades now, and he always raises the level of my game and my heart rate.”

This special production Sept. 10 and 11, with nine-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis set to direct, is part of the Solo Flights festival and in support of Theatre Aspen Education programming and the Roaring Fork Valley First Responders.

“These funds will help us to ensure that individuals and families of Roaring Fork Valley first responders will receive support and assistance so that they may continue to serve our grateful community,” said Jake Andersen, chairman of Axes and Arms 9/11 commemorative walk in Snowmass Village.





Huffman and Macy make their return to the stage for their first project together since the 2017 film “Krystal,” which Macy directed and the pair starred in.

William H. Macy will star alongside Felicity Huffman for a special Theatre Aspen production of “The Guys.” Courtesy photo

Huffman last appeared at Theatre Aspen in its second season in 1984.

“We are so proud to be partnering with Aspen Fire and Axes and Arms to support the first responders of our valley. And a chance to collaborate with Felicity and Bill is beyond exciting,” said Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein.

Based on a true story, “The Guys” follows two individuals less than two weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks — New Yorkers are still in shock. One of them, an editor named Joan, receives an unexpected phone call on behalf of Nick, a fire captain who has lost most of his men in the attack. He’s looking for a writer to help him with the eulogies he must present at their memorial services. Nick and Joan spend a long afternoon together, recalling the fallen men through recounting their virtues and their foibles, and fashioning the stories into memorials of words. In the process, Nick and Joan discover the possibilities of friendship in each other and their shared love for the unconquerable spirit of the city. As they make their way through the emotional landscape of grief, they draw on humor, tango, the appreciation of craft in all its forms — and the enduring bonds of common humanity.

This special presentation of “The Guys” is part of Theatre Aspen’s 40th anniversary season.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m only by phone, (970) 300-4474, or at the box office (Hurst Theatre Tent, 470 Rio Grande Place).

For the performance Sunday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., tickets are $200 for standard seating or $350 for a premium ticket, including a post-show reception with the cast and a signed playbill by Huffman and Macy. For the performance Monday, Sept., 11 at 7 p.m., all seats are $100.