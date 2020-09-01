Feel symptoms? Get tested now
The status of the Coronameter has not changed: We remain “Cautious.”
As of Aug. 31, we have had 10 cases in the past 14 days (seven local, three out of jurisdiction). We continue to see a high lag time between symptom onset and seeking testing. If you feel any symptoms, please seek testing as soon as possible. While we have seen a reduction in the number of cases, the virus is still prevalent in Pitkin County.
In order to ensure the success of our school year, we are all responsible in doing our part, maintain the five commitments of containment and importantly, anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to seek tested as soon as possible.
The Aspen Times is publishing Pitkin County’s new “Coronameter” every Tuesday and Friday. The county’s information is updated Monday and Thursday afternoons. For more information on COVID-19, go to covid19.pitkincounty.com and aspentimes.com/coronavirus.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Feel symptoms? Get tested now
Piktin County Public Health is urging residents and visitors to “please seek testing as soon as possible” if you feel any COVID-19 symptoms arise.