Feel symptoms? Get tested now

The status of the Coronameter has not changed: We remain “Cautious.”

As of Aug. 31, we have had 10 cases in the past 14 days (seven local, three out of jurisdiction). We continue to see a high lag time between symptom onset and seeking testing. If you feel any symptoms, please seek testing as soon as possible. While we have seen a reduction in the number of cases, the virus is still prevalent in Pitkin County.

In order to ensure the success of our school year, we are all responsible in doing our part, maintain the five commitments of containment and importantly, anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to seek tested as soon as possible.

The Aspen Times is publishing Pitkin County’s new “Coronameter” every Tuesday and Friday. The county’s information is updated Monday and Thursday afternoons. For more information on COVID-19, go to covid19.pitkincounty.com and aspentimes.com/coronavirus.