Feds intercept Ecstasy package heading from Netherlands to Vail

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent posing as a mailman delivered a package to a Vail home supposedly containing garlic and rosemary, but actually filled with Ecstasy – lots of Ecstasy.

The package air-mailed from the Netherlands to 2875 Manns Ranch Road in Vail contained 1,114 green and blue tablets of ecstasy, considered a party drug for its hallucinogenic and stimulative properties.

The HSI agents searched the home and found the pills and nine baggies of cocaine in Terrio's bedroom and purse, the affidavit says. Terrio admitted that a man named "Paul" that she barely knew asked her to receive that package for him.

Read the full story from The Denver Post.