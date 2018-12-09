Father of man missing in Rocky Mountain National Park says officials should do more

DENVER (AP) — The father of a Nevada man missing in Rocky Mountain National Park says park officials haven’t done enough to find him.

KMGH-TV reported Friday that Benjamin Tice says the park should have asked for more help from the military to search for 20-year-old Micah Tice. He was last seen Nov. 24 on a trail on Longs Peak, the park’s highest mountain.

Benjamin Tice also said crews failed to search some areas.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson defended the search, saying National Guard helicopters and a mountaineering club at the Air Force Academy were called in. She says ground crews conducted multiple searches in severe weather.

The park suspended the search Tuesday but resumed Friday.

Micah Tice is from Las Vegas and is a student at the Air Force Academy preparatory school in Colorado Springs.