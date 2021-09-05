UPDATE: Death of 6-year-old girl at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park under investigation

A 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, a release from the Garfield County coroner states.

“Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died,” Coroner Robert Glassmire states. “The investigation into the circumstances of the fatality is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.”

The identity of the child is being withheld “to give the family time to notify additional family members.”

“An autopsy is scheduled with the coroner’s office forensic pathologist for this week,” the release states.

Responding agencies include the coroner, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Hope Center.

Adventure Park representative Suzanne Emery released a statement Sunday night that “an incident occurred this evening at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that resulted in a fatality.”

The park will be closed Monday and Tuesday, the release states.

“Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” the release states.