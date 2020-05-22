Fatal crash near New Castle closes Interstate 70 on Friday afternoon

A fatal accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Friday near New Castle along Interstate 70.

“We do have a confirmed fatality,” Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. He was not able to provide any additional information beyond that at about 5:15 p.m.

On Facebook, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported at 5 p.m. that the left lane of eastbound I-70 going was closed. They said the crash was at mile marker 94.

When eastbound traffic was totally stopped after the crash traffic was delayed and detoured through the area along U.S. Highway 6.

This is a developing story that will be updated.