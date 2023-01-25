Familiar brands return for X Games Aspen, which kicks off Friday at Buttermilk

The X Games logo is seen at Buttermilk Ski Area.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

X Games Aspen 2023 may have new ownership but also many of the same longstanding official sponsors, including Jeep, Monster Energy, and Pacifico.

The event is also supported by: St. Huberts The Stag, Relyk, Ski-Doo, Kodiak Cakes, Mountain Waste & Recycling, To Write Love On Her Arms, Xfinity, Action Trackchairs, Home Team BBQ, and Aspen Mini Donuts.

Elements featured as part of sponsor packages include on-site activations, content creation, and rights to the official marks and logos, X Games officials said. Sponsors will also have a media presence during the X Games telecasts, as well as prominent positions across X Games social platforms and VIP experiences on site.

“There’s a reason our sponsors return to X Games properties year over year: We have a proven connection between X Games sponsorships and fan affinity to the brands that partner with us,” said Valerie Ryan, director of partnerships, event marketing, and VIP Experiences. “Our sponsors are less business partners and more families who have an active role in how they are positioned on-site and in our linear/digital broadcasts. Instead of simply putting a Jeep alongside a competition course, we make them part of the competition course.”

The Jeep brand is the official automotive partner of X Games Aspen and has naming rights to the “Jeep Slopestyle Course.” The company has been with X Games Aspen for 20 years and is the longest partnership in X Games history.





Monster Energy is returning as the official energy drink of X Games Aspen and the title sponsor of “Monster Energy SuperPipe.” Along with their entitlement, the brand will feature a multi-level on-site fan experience in X Fest, where spectators can meet sponsored athletes and sample products, ofificials said. Monster, which has partnered with X Games since 2014, has company-sponsored athletes earn 52 medals at the three X Games events in 2022.

Pacifico is the official Beer of X Games Aspen and sponsor of men’s and women’s snowboard big air. They will have an Airstream on-site with photo opportunities and an option to purchase Pacifico beer.

St Huberts The Stag is the wine sponsor of X Games Aspen, with exclusive on-site pouring rights at the event. They are also the entitlement sponsor of St. Huberts The Stag XIP Lounge, a multi-level luxury hospitality structure that is part of the larger X Games XIP program. In addition, St. Huberts The Stag will feature a viewing platform for X Games guests at the base of big air.

X Games Aspen, here since 2002, aims to further the legacy with a new chapter to elevate the event available in person, to watch live on ESPN/ABC, or through streaming partners Twitch and YouTube.

Located at the base of the slopestyle and superpipe courses, X Fest Snow will feature daily live DJ performances, beer and wine concession stations, three interactive parks, photo opportunities, giveaways, and the all-new X Games Wall of Fame.

In addition to X Fest Snow, fans can browse partner activations, meet their favorite athlete, purchase official X Games Aspen merchandise, and stop in for a drink at one of two beer and wine gardens.

X Games Aspen 2023 competitions, music performances, and X Fest are free to the public. Those wishing to elevate their experience can purchase Superfan, XIP, and XIP Lux passes. For more information, visit http://www.XGames.com .