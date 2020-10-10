Tweet All About It: Fall colors in full swing

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Who are these masked men? Jeff and Bob from Aspen’s Parks and Open Space Dept. were seen testing the Aspen’s new lawnmower on the grass at Wagner Park and it went very well. Thank you for doing the hard work to groom the grass so that we can all enjoy all the parks in #Aspen.” — @cityofaspen

“Waking up in luxury @TheLittleNell on an off-season staycation. #espressoinbed #aspen #slumberparty @aspenchristy @Lucyleatucker @forantonina @RelaisChateaux” — @allthewaymaymay

“Colorado really is gorgeous this time of year. Get outside and checkout some of those Aspen trees if you can! #Thursdaythoughts #Aspen #Fall #Colorado #ThankfulThursday” — @RMPRC

“Well we’re into October and the colors are still brilliant here in #Colorado. The temps are set to drop next week so get your #fallcolors while you still can. #hike #aspen” — @Shebiegirl

“#Colorado’s spectacular #fallcolors are beginning to fade in central Colorado, ya better hurry! #keblerpass #aspen” — @WillLesterPhoto

“What’s in a name? Aspen, Colorado is named for the trees that surround this former mining town. Each fall, they create a golden blanket over the mountainsides. Discover it firsthand @HotelJerome. #Aspen” — @AUBERGERESORTS

“The fall colors right now in our region of Colorado are. #colorado #frontrange #aspentrees #aspenleaves #aspen #fallcolors #leafpeeping” — @peterbronski

