Faces of X Games Aspen: Fans make return to the Buttermilk Ski Area venue
Under bluebird skies Saturday, fans flocked to the X Games Aspen venue at the base of Buttermilk. After a year without fans because of the pandemic, thousands returned and were treated to lots of action and great weather.
Athletes said Friday night and again Saturday that having the crowds fill the bottom of the superpipe and the slopestyle course has given them a bit more and it’s much different than the silence of 2021. Last year was a lot more stoic, with just about 500 people allowed inside the “bubble” and no screaming hoards.
“As awesome as it was to do Aspen last year, not to have fans and that energy as part of it, it was missed,” X Games vice president Tim Reed said. “So we are all thrilled to have the fans back.”
McMorris returns to win X Games Aspen slopestyle gold, edges Kleveland
Canada’s Mark McMorris held off Norway’s Marcus Kleveland and Sweden’s Sven Thorgren to win the men’s slopestyle snowboard final for his 21st career X Games medal.