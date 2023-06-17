F&WC Reporters’ notebook: Not to worry, no shaming here; a non-foodie finds bliss; stranger in a strange land

The dazzling carrot and almond hummus.

Courtesy photo

Walking up to the “Food and Wines from Spain” event at the ballroom in Hotel Jerome, I knew I struck gold when I saw Gail Simmons — “Top Chef” judge and food writer — waiting in line for the doors to open. If anyone has the inside scoop on the best seminars to attend this weekend, it’s her.

Greeted with a glass of sparkling rose at the door, we made our way to long tables with chairs directed toward the stage. Each setting included a variety of Spanish wines (and one brandy, a liquor made from wine grapes), cutlery with a napkin, and merch!

I, like everyone, love free stuff and was happy to have a new tote bag, notebook, olive oil, and wine glasses to take home. But I was most excited by the cutlery sitting next to my wine because it absolutely meant that we were going to be fed. (The event description said food AND wines from Spain … but my reading comprehension failed, and I was only expecting wine.)

Seamus Mullen, a Vermont-born chef who has dedicated his craft to Spanish cuisine, took us through a fantastic meal that highlighted the stunning flavors of food that is noteworthy for its nutritional value. He particularly sang the praises of olive oil.

He told us that his dedication to “healthy” food started in his 20s after facing a health scare. Better understanding healthy fats and how food can serve to nourish your body and not just provide fuel transformed his relationship with food and his own health, he said.





Normally, I cringe when I people talk about food that is “healthy” or “bad for you.” It walks a precarious line of shaming people for the foods that carry cultural significance or just for consuming what they have access to.

The disparity of availability of affordable, fresh, organic produce by a neighborhood’s race and economic class is well documented. And I am very heartened by my generation’s shift toward body positivity and body neutrality. Fat-shaming is despicable, and I hope the yo-yo cycle of dieting, binge eating, and disordered eating habit ends with my generation.

Sometimes when people talk about food that is “healthy,” it’s just coded fatphobic language. And adding a moral value to food is frequently transferred to the people who eat that food, which I think is dangerous territory for coded racist or classist language.

So when Seamus started talking about “healthy” food, I got a little nervous. But he turned the conversation to the importance of fats like those in olive oil and the value of organically-grown food. It felt like the same vein as books like “The Third Plate” by Dan Barber, something that does not assign morality to food but nutritional value. Long-term, I would love to report on food systems, agriculture, and the way society eats. After that moment of anxiety, I was beaming at my seat.

Vegetables were the star of the menu, but jamón ibérico and anchovies made their way onto the plate. The carrot and marcona almond “hummus” changed my life. It was deep and earthy, but still had the bright flavor of carrots. And even though marcona almonds are harder to find this side of the Atlantic, I will pay a premium to get those in my kitchen, so I can recreate the hummus at home. We love a perfectly seasoned dish!

And the wine pairing pushed my boundaries. Sherry is totally having a moment, and I am still not on board. I wish I was, but I definitely favored the albariño.

I left with a full tote bag, a full belly, and a slightly woozy head. Bliss!

A decided non-foodie finds his bliss

High-quality food is good. Fancy food is good. I’ve enjoyed the finest at the finest restaurants. I’ve also delighted in a Big Mac on a road trip after driving down to the nib of empty, warning light on an eternity, coasting down every hill, before reaching the end of those endless miles to “next services.” I know the fresh, giddy discovery of old gorp at the bottom of the backpack, beneath the soggy boots, when I’d thought we’d run out days ago. And there’s nothing like a warm can of spaghetti and packet of coffee from C-Rations (I kid you not) heated over a little campfire in the middle of a night shift mopping up after a long week or so of chasing one fire or another all over some nameless mountain.

Maybe my favorite stolen “foodie” moment was fishing out the last of years-old pickled something or other out of an industrial-sized jar in a nearly empty industrial-sized cooler in a cafeteria that had gone largely out of service since probably the CCC days during the Depression. Last pickled egg! Now I remember. It was probably when I was waiting for a first pay check of the season, living at the station, fishing for trout in the Santa Ynez River, making my meals with wild miners lettuce and dandelion tea, and once, fresh rattlesnake someone had brought in. Like chicken, only with more bones than those trout. Which only makes sense, someone pointed out, since birds are related to dinosaurs, which also were related to … reptiles? Anyway, snakes taste like chicken. They just do.

But wait, did I just use the word foodie? In relation to me? I am no foodie. I don’t look forward to events where all there is to do is eat and bore myself silly at seminars about, gak, cooking.

Nonetheless, I found myself with a couple of Food & Wine Classic passes, and my wife — low bar, I realize, but vastly more refined than her husband — wanted to check it out Saturday. I mean, I don’t mind good food, and dolled and spiced up in interesting ways is fine. Don’t know that I’d pay for the privilege, but no reason to turn it down, either, and she’s good company besides. Everything there was good, though I realized nothing approached that last, old pickled egg in the jar.

The wine was fine, too. I’m a little more particular about my beer, to be honest. Whatever wine she sniffs and swirls and nips at and finds agreeable is great with me, too. Josie and Sarah back at the office had raved about the martinis with a glop of caviar on a thumb or crook of the hand. But I do have my limits. We skipped that station.

And drifted into the orbit of the Scots and their single malt brand. Can’t say I’m particular as I should be about my single malts, either. I drink them all with a mother’s unconditional love. Especially on New Year’s after midnight, and especially with my son if we’re together. I don’t know that the sun has risen on us on any of those occasions, but close.

Anyway, I also like accents, the texture of speech. And so I got the Scotsman talking mostly for the pleasure of hearing his brogue. He poured some Glendronach 15, his personal favorite, into a plastic thimble and handed me a stick with a soft white cheese along with the wee sampling.

“Take a sip. Then let the cheese melt entirely in your mouth. Then take another sip,” he said with a smile, eyes widening in anticipation of my reaction when I did.

I know wine has its sommeliers, beer its Cicerones, and who wouldn’t want to be acknowledged as a sake samurai? Alas, the term for serious whiskey tasting sounds something like vasectomy. But damn, this single malt was fantastic. First sip, I knew what I wanted my son and I to be savoring next New Year’s.

Then, taking instruction for a rare change, I followed the cheese with the next sip. That was bliss, all surprised delight. Thumbs up and nods with the Scots dude who set me on it. Food & Wine worked its magic even on me.

Man, I thought, that was better’n a pickled egg!

— Don Rogers

Alone at Food & Wine Classic

“Is it worse to be someplace awful when you’re by yourself, or someplace beautiful you can’t share with anyone?” — Anthony Bourdain

Sip, sip, sip. Walk, walk, walk. Fill, fill, fill. My first time at the Food & Wine Classic, and I was occupying myself drinking and smiling at strangers. That’s a fine activity and all, but I could never shake the shame that I was at a place my friends couldn’t get into. I was only here because just recently I had begun to write for The Aspen Times. Hobnobbing with strangers and bumping into emotionally-invulnerable ex-hook-ups seemed wildly unappealing, but at least there was food. And oh boy, was that food good.

Mawa’s Kitchen had served up some street-style Jamaican beef that was so rich with flavor it crackled on my tongue, I stuffed myself with burgeoning frozen pizza enterprise Pizza Freak’s pomegranate and pepperoni slice, and a Street Boy taco lifted me high after I had shot down three straight bourbons.

My only buddy there, Aloha Dave, was the head of security, so he was busy desperately trying to wrangle his volunteers from stretching their 15-minute breaks into 30s. But he was kind enough to take the time to introduce me to the cooks backstage. They were diligently grilling up some $30 Wagyu brisket sausage in the sequestered back left corner of the event. They kept cutting pieces and throwing them to me off the end of their knives like it was hibachi. It was unbelievably tender, unlike any sausage I had tasted before. Shout-out to my new friends at Kow Steaks.

Afterward, it was back to drinking with everybody warning me to pace myself. My goal was to be just sober enough to write my column. And so here we are. A writer, an editor, and the patrons, all trying their best to grip hard enough to reality that we don’t become untethered. To not drift into deep space where deliciousness was free. It just wasn’t real. Nothing here was meant for the town. My friend who had been in the hospitality business for 30 years shared with me that none of this was filtering into the local business anymore. The after-parties had soaked up all the post-tasting commerce. It was as parasitic as the X Games.

The highlight of my day was the seminar with Ethiopian-Swedish fusion chef Marcus Samuelsson. It was what my mom was most excited for, so that meant that’s what I was most excited for. Samuelsson lived up beyond the hype. Charming, charismatic, and capable of making an entire gathering of the boujiest into an intimate affair. “I want to cook with someone, like how you want to dance with someone, I want to cook with someone. Somebody come up,” he offered to the crowd as we began. A lady jumped up, raising her hand like a little kid volunteering for a magician. Up she came, and she was a gem. They cooked up noodles together while drinking a white wine. Might as well have been gathered in a kitchen at your favorite friend’s house. It was exactly what I needed.

Ever eaten something so delicious it makes you blush? It’s happened a few times in my life, but today, when I was served his lobster fried rice that I scooped up with my bare dirty fingers, I turned a crimson red. Derived from a Jing Si dish, it was a relatively simple concoction with Haitian shiitake mushroom turned black from squid ink. Sweety and zesty, I wouldn’t trade my mother for it right away, but I could be convinced.

The X Games bring everybody joy and so does this delectable collection of samples and wine snorts. So who am I to be such a curmudgeon? Do I wish I could have kicked open the door, so all my friends wearing ridiculous, cool outfits could share in this together? Sure. Do I wish, and believe it is entirely possible, that they had a locals-only area that’s open for everybody? Of course. We are trapped in this tiger cage of conspicuous consumption together, so all we can do is embrace what is gifted to us. Laugh everybody, pretend you understand what you’re doing when you swirl a red in your glass, and take what you’ve learned while you’re away and bring it back to your friends to share.

— Jack Simon