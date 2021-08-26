‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ to open Aspen Filmfest

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Courtesy Searchlight Pictures



The Jessica Chastain-led drama “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will open the 42nd annual Aspen Filmfest on Tuesday, Sept. 21, launching a six-day all in-person festival of new movies.

The lineup also includes the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” director Antoine Fuqua’s new thriller “The Guilty” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke and the locally produced documentary “Flying Boat” from Aspen documentarian Dirk Braun.

The festival will also include Ellenfest, a tribute to the Aspen Film founder Ellen Kohner Hunt, who died early this year.

“In what has turned out to be another sideways year, we are once again incredibly proud of the lineup that we are presenting for our 42nd Filmfest,” Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel said in the announcement. “Some of the most exciting and engaging films from this year’s premiere festivals will be showcased in our valley.”

Screenings will be held at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre in Aspen — which will host daily documentary matinees — and at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale.

For Aspen screenings all attendees, staff and volunteers will be required to show a photo ID, along with either proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the event or proof of a negative COVID test result received no more than 72 hours in advance of day of the event.

Screenings will be hosted in the parcel beside the Wheeler, where ticket and pass pick-ups will be held.

The Crystal Theatre requires patrons to be fully vaccinated and will not accept test results for entry.

This will mark the first all in-person festival for Aspen Film since Academy Screenings in early 2020. Due to the pandemic, last year’s Filmfest was hosted both virtually and in-person, with distanced screenings hosted at the isis Theatre. Aspen Film canceled last winter’s Academy Screenings series and hosted the 2020 and 2021 Aspen Shortsfest virually.

Thursday’s announcement included 13 new titles along with the annual “Surprise Film” that will be announced from the stage on Sept. 24. At least one additional film will be released at a later date.

Advance tickets will be available for purchase to Aspen Film members beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7 and to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 14. More info at aspenfilm.org aspenshowtix.com.