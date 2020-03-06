Extended lift hours Monday at Buttermilk
Aspen Skiing Co. is planning to extend lift hours Monday at Buttermilk until 6 p.m., it announced Friday.
The Full Moon Dinner also is Monday, and the extended lift hours will allow skiers to partake in dinner at the Cliffhouse — operations begin at 5:30 p.m. Daylight Savings beings Sunday with the “spring forward” time change, making it lighter in the evening.
If the forecast call for snow, Skico said it will make a “game-time decision” about extended hours.
They are finalizing details about sunset skiing operations on other mountains.
