Extended hours for select lifts at all four Aspen-Snowmass mountains start Saturday, Skico says

News | February 11, 2020

Staff reports
Oliver Rudd enjoy opening day on Aspen Mountain on Nov. 23, 2019.
Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Select lifts at all four Aspen-Snowmass mountains will stay open until 4 p.m. or 4:15 p.m. starting Saturday and running through the rest of the season, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday.

As a result of daylight hours lasting longer, here are the lifts that will run later:

  • Aspen Mountain will run the Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express and the F.I.S. lift until 4 p.m.
  • Snowmass Ski Area will run the Elk Camp Gondola and the Sheer Bliss lift until 4 p.m., and the Village Express will run until 4 p.m. to the top and until 4:15 p.m. to the mid-station.
  • Aspen Highlands will run the Cloud Nine lift until 4 p.m., with Exhibition lift closing at 4:15 p.m.
  • Buttermilk Ski Area will run the Summit Express lift until 4 p.m. All other lifts will close at 3:30 p.m. 

For more information about Aspen-Snowmass and the extended lift hours, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com, or call (800) 525-6200.

